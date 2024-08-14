TOWN OF SHERMAN, Wis. — One person died after a freight train and manure truck collided in Sheboygan County Wednesday afternoon.

A 66-year-old from Kewaskum was driving a semi-truck hauling a tanker full of 5,000 gallons of liquid manure at the crossing on Abbott Drive west of State Hwy. 57.

According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, the truck was heading westbound when it collided with a Wisconsin Southern train heading northbound shortly after 2:00 p.m. on 8/14/2024.

The collision led to the derailment of the train’s engine and six of the train’s 22 cars. The sheriff’s office said only one of the train’s cars lost its plastic pellet load and there is no hazard to the community.

The truck driver died at the scene and no other injuries were reported.

The crossing at Abbot Drive has a yield sign but no arms or lights.

Abbott Drive will be closed westbound of State Hwy. 57 for repairs and investigation that could take up to several days. Traffic entering from the west must turn south onto Allen Road until the investigation is complete.

Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating the crash.