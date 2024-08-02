MILWAUKEE – The city of Austin has announced its selection for its new police chief, and it will not be Milwaukee’s Jeffrey Norman. The city is going with the other finalist for the top job, Cincinnatti assistant chief Lisa Davis.

Norman, who has been Milwaukee police chief since 2021, applied for the same job in Austin in June, eventually advancing to the final round of candidates on July 16. The city of Austin has been considering its final selection since then before making the announcement Friday.

Davis has served for than three decades with the Cincinnati Police Department, with her final role being Investigations Bureau Commander in addition to assistant chief.

“Collaboration and trust are the foundation of my approach to public safety,” Davis said. “I am honored to be selected as Austin’s Chief of Police and I can’t wait to begin building relationships with our officers, city leaders, and community members so we can work together to ensure Austin is a safe and welcoming place for everyone.”

Austin city manager T.C. Broadnax highlighted Davis’ track record of building community partnerships, including the LGBTQ+ community, the Hispanic community, human trafficking victims and homeless youth.

On the other hand, local news station KXAN reported that Norman failed to meet with the Lesbian and Gay Peace Officers Association of Austin while in the city for the application process. Davis did meet with that group.

Norman will remain chief of police in Milwaukee.

