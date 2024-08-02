MILWAUKEE — With the 2024 election less than 100 days away, the Democratic Party is gearing up to face former President Donald J. Trump, the Republican nominee, and his vice-presidential pick, J.D. Vance. On Thursday, John Mercure and Julia Fello interviewed Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin to discuss the significance of the upcoming race, the challenges facing Wisconsinites, and the potential vice-presidential candidate for likely Democratic nominee Kamala Harris.

Senator Baldwin shared her detailed vision for the state and her aspirations for its future, while also recognizing that there is still work to be done, particularly in improving employment opportunities.

“We want to see stronger job numbers, but there are already some excellent, family-supporting jobs available in the area.”

Baldwin also highlighted the accomplishments of her team and the collaborative efforts with the Governor’s office, noting that enhancing Wisconsin’s future is an ongoing endeavor.

“I think people are very aware of the investments being made in Wisconsin.”

Wisconsin’s Afternoon News with Julia Fello and John Mercure airs on weekdays from 3 to 6 p.m. CST.