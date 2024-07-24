MILWAUKEE – The deadline to register to vote online or by mail for Wisconsin’s partisan primary election in August is July 24.

To register to vote by mail, the envelope must be postmarked by no later than today and contain both a voter registration form and proof of residence. The envelope must be mailed to your local municipal clerk.

A list of municipal clerks statewide can be found here.

Online registration also ends today, available at myvote.wi.gov. Voters that are able to match their name, date of birth, Wisconsin Driver License or State ID number, and address with what is recorded by the Wisconsin DMV can register to vote online through July 24 as well.

There is still one method to register to vote after the deadline for online and mail registration passes: in-person registration. Voters can register in person at your local municipal clerk’s office on August 9th or at polling place on Election Day on August 13th.

