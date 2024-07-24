MILWAUKEE — For the second time this season, Milwaukee Brewers All-Star Christian Yelich is headed to the 10-day injured list due to back inflammation, and this time, he’s expected to take more of a long-term approach.

As reported by MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy, the 32-year-old took a different tone when discussing his injury, saying he’ll need to consider both “what’s going to be the best for the near future and into the future.”

Yelich was pulled from last night’s 1-0 victory over the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field with Rhys Hoskins pinch-hitting for the seventh-year Brewers star.

When asked his thoughts on the injury after the game last night, Brewers Manager Pat Murphy said “My thoughts are ‘oh sh*t.’ Can I say that?”

Yelich is likely to evaluate all his options in recovering from this injury with a focus on his long-term health, availability for the Brewers’ offseason and consideration for how an extended absence could impact his team in the meantime.

So fat this season, Christian Yelich is leading the league in batting average at 0.316.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued as further details are revealed.

