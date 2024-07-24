MADISON, Wis.—High school seniors will begin receiving admissions offers from the Universities of Wisconsin next week under the new Direct Admit Wisconsin program, system president Jay Rothman announced today.

Wisconsin seniors who have met Direct Admit Wisconsin requirements will be notified of their Direct Admit offers beginning next week and continuing through September. Participating students should check their high school email accounts for these notices, Rothman said.

“Direct Admit Wisconsin makes it easy to enroll in and pursue a UW education,” Rothman said. “We want students and their families to know there is a place for them at the Universities of Wisconsin.”

Three universities have elected not to participate in the program for the upcoming school year: UW-Madison, UW-La Crosse, and UW-Eau Claire. Representatives from Madison and Eau Claire have not commented on the schools’ decision to participate.

UW-La Crosse News and Marketing Director Kyle Farris shared with me the following statement regarding the university’s decision not to participate in the program:

Due to the effectiveness of our comprehensive application review process, we have elected not to participate in the Direct Admit Wisconsin pilot program. We are prepared to begin receiving applications for the fall 2025 semester August 1st; our application process is available to all prospective students, regardless of where they live. We encourage anyone interested in attending UWL to learn more about the university and consider applying at www.apply.wisconsin.edu.

Students will need to complete a Direct Admit form to connect with universities they are interested in and accept their admission offers. There is no fee to complete the Direct Admit form.

Students must choose to participate in the program and are admitted based upon their grades and coursework after completion of their junior year. They must meet all admissions requirements, enroll for their senior year of high school, and stay on track to graduate.

