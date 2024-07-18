SHEBOYGAN – The body of a surfer has been recovered from Lake Michigan near the Blue Harbor resort in Sheboygan.

The Sheboygan County Medical Examiner’s Office confirms to WTMJ they were called to the scene earlier this morning.

Police say a passerby had noticed the individual, identified as a 52-year-old man from Wrightstown, Wisconsin, who was still attached to his surfboard in the lake. The passerby was attempting to pull him from the water while calling 911.

Sheboygan Police Chief Chris Domagalski tells WTMJ the death does not appear to be suspicious.