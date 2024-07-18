Stories you might have missed form across Wisconsin.

Madison: UW Hospitals named best in Wisconsin.

If you need to go to the hospital, try to make it one of the University of Wisconsin hospitals. U.S. News and World Report ranked the UW Hospitals as number one in Wisconsin on its best hospital list. UW Health CEO Dr. Alan Kaplan said the recognition reinforces the longstanding reputation for outstanding patient care, innovative therapies and exceptional patient outcomes at UW Health. The UW Hospitals also received the highest ratings for 18 procedures and conditions impacting people 65 and older. UW Hospitals also offer services that are not always available at other hospitals which contributed to the high ranking. Full Story

Milwaukee: RNC attendees sound off on Spotted Cow.

There have been a lot of important issues and stories coming out of this week’s RNC, but none hit harder in Brew City than the discussion of a local beer. Spotted Cow, a popular and delicious beer brewed by New Glaurus made news the other day when a Politico reported that Senator Ron Johnson said the beer was “pretty good” but that the owner is “ultra liberal”. The journalist Robert Evans, said that his takeaway was that “Spotted cow is an excellent beer. Shocked at how good it is.” Now the Journal Sentinel took to the streets and asked RNC visitors their opinion on the beer which is the best selling beer made by New Glaurus Brewing and accounts for 30% of the brewery’s production last year. The verdict…people loved it! A visitor from Connecticut said “it was unbelievable, delicious”. Terry, an RNC attendee from Alabama says it’s in his top ten favorite beers. “I love it!” That sounds a tad better than “pretty good”, Senator Johnson. Full Story

De Pere: Big yellow dome in front of Mulva Cultural Center.

If you visit De Pere this summer, don’t worry, your eyes aren’t playing tricks on you. There really is a giant yellow dome outside the Mulva Cultural Center. The brightly colored geodesic dome isn’t a copy of the Las Vegas Sphere, it is a sculpture titled “Curious Planet”. Created by Danish-Icelandic artist Olafur Eliasson the sculpture is being installed now and expected to be on view by late August. The piece is a globe of four layers of progressively more complex geometrical forms that expand exponentially from the core. The layers are connected by bronze crossbars and circular panes of blue glass float inside the structure. There are also irregular hexagonal fading mirrors forming some of the faces of the outermost layer. Trippy! Full Story