MILWAUKEE – An exchange of gunfire between a suspect and Milwaukee Police ends in an arrest at a gas station on the city’s north side.

Police Chief Jeffrey Norman says officers encountered the individual near North Sherman Boulevard and West Capitol Drive around 10:30pm Wednesday. The suspect retreated into the back of the gas station as officers approached and gave the suspect several commands to show his hands. The suspect disregarded those commands and fired shots towards the officers and individuals inside the store.

At this time, an officer discharged his firearm at the suspect” said Chief Norman. “Officers retreated to cover and continued to give the suspect commands to drop the gun and show his hands. The suspect then again brandished a firearm toward officers, at which time an officer discharged his weapon. Officers continued to give the suspect commands but the suspect did not comply. The suspect ran out of the store and fired numerous shots at officers, at which time several officers returned fire subsequently striking the suspect.”

The suspect is a 22-year-old man from Milwaukee and was arrested and transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. Police report the suspect was wanted for a double shooting that occurred on July 16th near North 24th Street and Melvina Street. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

The three officers involved are a 39-year-old male with over 5 years of service, a 31-year-old male with over 4 years of service and a 25-year-old male with over 4 years of service. They will be placed on administrative leave while the shooting is investigated.

