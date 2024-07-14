MILWAUKEE – The Republican National Convention in Milwaukee gets an early start Sunday night with the invite-only Red, White, and Brew welcome party hosted by the Milwaukee 2024 Host Committee at Henry Maier Festival Park.

The event is proceeding on as scheduled despite the attempted assassination of former president Donald Trump Saturday afternoon at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

WTMJ was able to get a sneak peek earlier Sunday afternoon of Red, White, and Brew, which is closed to all media.

The show must go on: The Red, White, and Brew welcome party for RNC VIPs at the Summerfest grounds is still set to be held this afternoon. Final preparations are still underway during our media sneak peek – we can hear the soundcheck for Trace Adkins in the background #WTMJatRNC pic.twitter.com/EEsDbWDpLy — Wyatt Barmore-Pooley (@wyattbpvoice) July 14, 2024

Host Committee Chief Operating Officer Alison Prange said she’s sending thoughts and prayers to former president Trump and the families of those killed and injured in the attack.

“Safety and security are the utmost concern for all of us,” Prange said.

The Summerfest grounds have been transformed with patriotic red, white, and blue decorations as well as Wisconsin-specific touches throughout Henry Maier Festival Park.

“We have tried to make this spectacular, we want to blow everybody away that comes here tonight,” Prange said. “They’re going to get an experience to check out supper clubs, old fashioneds, cheese curds, you name it. They’re going to get their best taste of Milwaukee here tonight.

Prange said that the goal of Red, White, and Brew is to still provide a warm welcome to all the delegates, many of whom are making their first visit to the Badger State. More than 15,000 people are expected to come through the gates for the event.

“We know we’ve got a great state for those of us that live here,” Prange said. “This is our chance to showcase ourselves not only to the country but to the world.

The Miller Lite Stage is also set up for the evening’s headliner performance, country star Trace Adkins.

The Miller Lite Stage – all set up for country star Trace Adkins, headliner of the invite-only event #WTMJatRNC pic.twitter.com/4n15LSeK1b — Wyatt Barmore-Pooley (@wyattbpvoice) July 14, 2024

The U.S. Secret Service has a strong presence at the event, blocking off several main roads by the park for the event, including the Hoan Bridge, which will be closed until early Monday morning.

Prange said she does not know whether former president Trump will make an appearance after arriving into Milwaukee Sunday, but that she would “love to welcome him.”

Whether or not the former president comes to Red, White, and Brew, Prange said that she has full faith in the security not just at the event but the RNC itself.

“We’re going to be the safest place in America this week,” she said.