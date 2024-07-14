UPDATE at 9:46pm on 7/14/2024: The National Weather Service has CANCELLED the Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for Racine, Walworth, Jefferson and Waukesha counties.

UPDATE at 9:23pm on 7/14/2024: The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Racine and Walworth counties until 10:00pm.

At 9:22pm, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Palmyra to near East Troy to near Lake Geneva, moving east at 40 mph.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Burlington WI, Waterford WI and Wind Lake WI until 10:00 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/wK3xCBnu6G — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) July 15, 2024

UPDATE: The National Weather Service has expanded the Severe Thunderstorm Warnings to include Waukesha County and Jefferson County. That warning will be in effect until 10 p.m. The warning for Walworth County is still only in effect until 9:30 p.m.

MILWAUKEE – The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Walworth County that will be in effect until 9:30 p.m.

The NWS said the storm features 60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail and to expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

This is a developing story and will be updated with further information.