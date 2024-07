The Milwaukee Brewers had lost three in a row going into todays game. The Brewers snapped the streak behind the hot bat of short stop Willy Adames who went 4-4 with a 2 run home run in the eighth inning in their 9-3 win. In Brewers Extra Innings, Dominic Cotroneo and Craig Coshun broke down the first half of the season and discussed Brewers first half award winners in Brewers Extra Innings.