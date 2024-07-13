MILWAUKEE — With the RNC just two days away, leaders and individuals from Milwaukee, Wisconsin and across the country are reacting to the news that former President Donald Trump was injured in a reported shooting that left one bystander and the shooter dead.
BREAKING COVERAGE: Donald Trump “fine” after rally shooting; suspect & rally attendee dead per local DA