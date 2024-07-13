MILWAUKEE — With the RNC just two days away, leaders and individuals from Milwaukee, Wisconsin and across the country are reacting to the news that former President Donald Trump was injured in a reported shooting that left one bystander and the shooter dead.

I have been briefed on the shooting at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania.



I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well. I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information.



Jill and I are grateful to the Secret… — President Biden (@POTUS) July 13, 2024

My staff and I are in contact with those coordinating security planning for the RNC and will continue to be in close communication as we learn more about this situation.



We cannot be a country that accepts political violence of any kind—that is not who we are as Americans. — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) July 13, 2024

President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow.



— Trump spokesperson @TheStevenCheung — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) July 13, 2024

History has a grim lesson : “Violence of any type begets more violence and serves as an excuse to the side affected to enact revenge.”



So it is vitally important for people who believe in democracy and the rule of law to condemn this act of violence loudly and unequivocally. — Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) July 13, 2024

There is no space, absolutely none, for this sort of violence in America.



No one should be shot — not like this.



Not kids, not churchgoers, and not a candidate for president of the United States. https://t.co/ftdhRIJPxL — Cavalier Johnson (@CavalierJohnson) July 14, 2024

No Mr. Guglielmi, it wasn’t an “incident,” it was an assassination attempt. https://t.co/aLhoigZeTd — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) July 13, 2024

Karen and I are praying for President Trump and urge every American to join us. — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) July 13, 2024

There is absolutely no place for political violence in our democracy. Although we don’t yet know exactly what happened, we should all be relieved that former President Trump wasn’t seriously hurt, and use this moment to recommit ourselves to civility and respect in our politics.… — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 13, 2024

Horrific. I just had a flashback to how scared I was the day President Reagan was shot more than 43 years ago. We need to turn to God now more than ever. — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) July 13, 2024

This is a heartbreaking day. We must come together and heal our country. pic.twitter.com/RYxdxmzSod — Eric Hovde (@EricHovde) July 14, 2024

What happened today in Pennsylvania was a horrific act of violence. Our thoughts are with President Trump and all the attendees of today's event. Thank you to the first responders for their quick action. — Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley (@DavidCrowleyWI) July 14, 2024

Dude says “wait, wait, wait” to get his iconic photo immortalized in history.



What is happening in the world? Candidates getting shot at!! Maybe this is a simulation. pic.twitter.com/dGqPHscLL6 — David Bakhtiari (@DavidBakhtiari) July 13, 2024

We don’t condone violence. — Brian Noonan (@briannoonanshow) July 13, 2024

Please pray for President Trump, all attendees of today's rally in Pennsylvania, and our brave Secret Service agents. This is a sad and troubling day for our Republic. — Mike Gallagher (@RepGallagher) July 13, 2024

A number of my #Republican friends are not only skipping the convention but they're headed out of town for the week. Do they know something we don't?#RNC2024 — Sherwin (@sherwinagain) July 13, 2024

An incident occurred the evening of July 13 at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania. The Secret Service has implemented protective measures and the former President is safe. This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available. — Anthony Guglielmi (@SecretSvcSpox) July 13, 2024

Violence has no place in America, especially in our political process. Hillary and I are thankful that President Trump is safe, heartbroken for all those affected by the attack at today’s rally in Pennsylvania, and grateful for the swift action of the U.S. Secret Service. — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) July 14, 2024

Look, this wasn’t staged. Don’t be stupid. — Julius Kim (@Julius_Kim) July 13, 2024

Praying for President Trump, his family, and our country. 🇺🇸 — Rep. Glenn Grothman (@RepGrothman) July 13, 2024

Political violence is shameful. I condemn the attack on President Trump today in the strongest possible terms. All of those who have been impacted by this horrible incident are in my thoughts, and I hope for a speedy recovery for President Trump. — Attorney General Josh Kaul (@WisDOJ) July 14, 2024

This is insane. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) July 14, 2024

.@CaseyDeSantis and I are praying for Donald Trump and his family. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) July 13, 2024

Our leader is under attack. It’s not only the goof today. They are everywhere. Stop kidding yourself that this is a lone wolf. They have declared war on us. I have been saying this since 2016. Do you believe me now? Prepare for war.https://t.co/tjaRGlR4qE — David A. Clarke, Jr. (@SheriffClarke) July 13, 2024

I certainly hope we can agree that shooting at a candidate for President (or anyone else) is wrong (a mortal sin) and we should be grateful – we should thank God- that evil missed. — Rick Esenberg (@RickEsenberg) July 13, 2024

Gun violence is not an acceptable form of political discourse. I pray for a full recovery for the former president, and anyone else who has been injured.



I will continue to monitor the ongoing response from law enforcement. — Rep. Gwen Moore (@RepGwenMoore) July 13, 2024

Awful. So awful. Political violence is despicable. Thoughts are with the victims of this tragic shooting, former President Trump, and his family and supporters. This should not ever happen. — Dan Shafer (@DanRShafer) July 14, 2024

BREAKING COVERAGE: Donald Trump “fine” after rally shooting; suspect & rally attendee dead per local DA