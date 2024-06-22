MILWAUKEE – The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Dodge County until 7:30 p.m. and Jefferson County until 7:45 p.m. This is part of a major storm system that is expected to bring severe weather throughout the region this evening, including the potential for tornadoes.

The NWS said hazards include 60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail with damage expected to to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted by the warning include…Madison, Fitchburg, Middleton, Stoughton, Verona, Oregon, McFarland, Monona, Mount Horeb, Edgerton, Evansville, Dodgeville, Mineral Point, Cross Plains, Belleville, New Glarus, Mazomanie, Shorewood Hills, Brooklyn, and Black Earth.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information.

