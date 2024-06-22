FOND DU LAC, WI – On Friday, Gary Davis was sentenced to life in prison without parole, an additional 40 years of confinement, and 15 years of extended supervision in Fond du Lac County Court. Davis was convicted of First Degree Intentional Homicide, Mayhem, and Hiding a Corpse in February of 2024.

Davis had been arrested for the death of Jacquelyn Rooney in 2022. District Attorney Eric Toney released the following statement:

“This was a brutal and heartless murder in which the defendant showed no remorse. The defendant stole a mother from her kids and forced her parents to bury their daughter. The sentence of life in prison, without the possibility of release, will not bring Jackie back to her family but ensures he will have to think about his monstrous actions for the rest of life in a prison cell and he won’t be able to hurt others in our community.” Eric Toney

In court, Davis maintained that he is innocent and that he believes the real killer is out there.

All sentences relative to each charge will be served consecutively.

