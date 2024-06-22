UPDATE AT 7:55PM on 6/22/24: The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Dodge County, Waukesha, and Jefferson Counties until 8:45 PM.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Beloit WI, Clinton WI and Newark WI until 8:15 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/WXCK5xbi05 — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) June 23, 2024

UPDATE AT 7:52PM on 6/22/24: The National Weather Service a confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado was located over Janesville, moving east at 40 mph.

UPDATED AT 7:45PM on 6/22/24: The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado was located over Watertown, moving east at 30 mph.

To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

UPDATE AT 7:42PM on 6/22/24: The National Weather Service has extended a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Dodge and Jefferson Counties until 8:15 PM CDT.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Janesville WI, Whitewater WI and Delavan WI until 8:15 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/kKNATSIF29 — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) June 23, 2024

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Dodge and Jefferson Counties until 10:45pm.

UPDATE AT 7:35PM on 6/22/24: The National Weather Service a confirmed tornado was located near Watertown, and is nearly stationary.

UPDATE AT 7:31PM on 6/22/24: The National Weather Service has EXTENDED the Tornado Warning for Dodge and Jefferson Counties until 8:00pm.

At 729 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Watertown, moving east at 35 mph.

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

Locations impacted include Watertown, Ixonia, Lebanon, Richwood, and Pipersville.

Tornado Warning including Watertown WI, Ixonia WI and Lebanon WI until 8:00 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/KpxkVoI91l — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) June 23, 2024

UPDATE AT 6/22/2024 AT 7:27PM – The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Walworth, Dodge, and Jefferson Counties until 8:15pm.

At 7:24 PM, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Evansville to Brodhead, moving east at 55 mph.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Watertown WI, Stoughton WI and Fort Atkinson WI until 8:15 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/WcNQhClv0z — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) June 23, 2024

MILWAUKEE — The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning for Dodge and Jefferson Counties until 7:45pm.

At 7:09 PM a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Marshall, moving east at 30 mph, which was radar indicated.

Tornado Warning continues for Marshall WI, Waterloo WI and Milford WI until 7:45 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/NgzEM7T6Tp — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) June 23, 2024

Impact for this storm includes flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.