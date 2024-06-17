MILWAUKEE – At least one building has been deemed a total loss in a multi-structure fire from overnight near 20th and Mitchell on Milwaukee’s south side.
The fire appears to have started in a vacant building around 3:00am and spread to a nearby structure. Neighbors at the Mitchell Street Lofts tell our partners at TMJ4 News they were awoken by the smell of smoke and the heat from the fire across the street.
No injuries have been reported so far. Milwaukee fire officials have not yet confirmed either the occupancy status of the second building involved or the cause of the fire.
