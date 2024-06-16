MILWAUKEE — A total of three people died and four were injured after three separate shootings in Milwaukee on Saturday.

Milwaukee Police said the first shooting happened at 5:13 p.m. at Butterfly Park near 37th St. and Meinecke Ave.

A six-year-old and a 37-year-old were shot and taken to the hospital. Both victims are expected to survive.

Less than 30 minutes later at 5:41 p.m., Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office responded to Sherman Park for a double shooting near the playground, just one mile away from Butterfly Park.

One person died and another suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. MCSO has not provided any further details on the victims.

The sheriff’s office said the motive for the shooting “may have been retaliation for a fight that preceded the shootings by several minutes.”

Then around 8:00 p.m., Milwaukee Police responded to a triple shooting on the southside of Milwaukee. It happened near 8th St. and Manitoba St.

A 15-year-old victim died at the scene. A 16-year-old victim was taken to the hospital where they later died. A 14-year-old victim is hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries and is in stable condition.

Law enforcement are seeking unknown suspects in all three shootings.