MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — The Menomonee Falls Police Department need help finding a missing teenager.

The family of 19-year-old Joi Ambrose are concerned for her safety after she made suicidal statements and sent family members goodbye messages. The family says this is very unusual for Ambrose.

Ambrose is believed to be in the area near Green Bay and Brown Dear Roads in the Milwaukee/Brown Deer area.

Joi Ambrose. Image provided by Menomonee Falls Police

Joi Ambrose is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. She has brown hair usually in a bun and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and pink sweat pants.

If found, contact Menomonee Falls Police at 262-532-8700.