MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a 50-year-old critically missing person named Ramona “Mona” Mashburn.

Ramona was last seen on June 3rd at 9pm, traveling on foot near 50th Street and Burleigh Street on Milwaukee’s north side.

Ramona was wearing a red shirt, tan jacket, blue pants, pink socks and red-rimmed glasses. Ramona stands around 5’6” tall, weighs around 180lbs, with strawberry blond hair.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 5 at 414-935-7252.

