MILWAUKEE – One of the two men charged in connection to the October death of five-year-old Prince McCree in Milwaukee has pled guilty to first-degree intentional homicide.

27-year-old David Pietura submitted a guilty plea in Milwaukee court today. He had previously entered a not guilty plea in court on November 17th.

As part of his plea deal, charges of hiding a corpse and physical abuse of a child causing death were dismissed by Judge Jean Marie Kies.

Pietura is scheduled to be sentenced on July 26th at 2:00pm.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Governor Evers signs PRINCE Act, aiming to address gaps in Wisconsin AMBER Alerts

15-year-old Erik Mendoza also faces charges in McCree’s death, and is being held on 500,000 dollars bond in the Juvenile Justice Center.

This is a breaking news story; more information will be provided as it becomes available.