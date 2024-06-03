MILWAUKEE — The deadline to apply to volunteer to help during the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee is Wednesday, June 5.

The MKE 2024 Host Committee estimates that they will need 4,000 volunteers to help during the four days of the convention. With 50,000 estimated guests coming to Milwaukee for the event, volunteers will be critical to overall operations.

“We’re overwhelmed by the amount of positive support we have seen for hosting the convention, but there is still work left to do,” said Alison Prange, MKE 2024 Host Committee Chief Operating Officer. “Volunteering with the nonpartisan, nonprofit Host Committee is a great way to get involved during the convention. We need all hands on deck to welcome the tens of thousands of guests visiting our state and show them what Milwaukee has to offer!”

The MKE 2024 Host Committee says it launched volunteer recruitment efforts earlier this year, and are also offering opportunities for volunteers to help with transportation, wayfinding, and as airport or hotel greeters across Southeast Wisconsin.

Volunteers must be at least 16 years old at the time of their volunteer shift. The MKE 2024 Host Committee estimates that the average volunteer shifts will be 4-6 hours long, and volunteers will choose shifts based on their schedule.

Volunteers must complete a background check and training to participate. Shifts will be available throughout Southeast Wisconsin in communities housing convention delegates.

Interested volunteers can apply directly on their website: https://mke2024host.org/volunteers/

The Republican National Convention is being held in Milwaukee from July 15 to 18.