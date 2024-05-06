MILWAUKEE – Convicted killer Darrell Brooks will not face another trial after pleading no contest in Milwaukee County Circuit Court to two felony charges of intimidating a victim and second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

These charges all stemmed from an incident involving Brooks and his ex-girlfriend that occurred on November 5, 2021, where Brooks threatened her, punched her and drove over her leg during an argument at a gas station. Brooks was out on bail in this case when he drove his SUV through the Waukesha Christmas Parade on November 21, killing six people and injuring dozens more.

Brooks appeared in court Monday in a wheelchair. He is already serving life in prison without the possibility of parole, but will still be sentenced in this case as well.

Before the plea agreement, Brooks was also facing several other charges, including intimidation of a witness, bail jumping and disorderly conduct. As part of the agreement, the charges were dismissed, but will still be read into the court record when he is sentenced on Aug. 16.

This is not the first time Brooks has been back in court since his highly-publicized trial in October 2022. In July 2023, Brooks also pleaded guilty to a gun charge in a completely separate case, unrelated to both the intimidation case and the parade crash.

