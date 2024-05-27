MILWAUKEE — A violent Memorial Day Weekend continues in the Milwaukee area with a 41-year-old man expected to survive what police officers described as a domestic violence shooting on Sunday night.

According to a statement issued by the Milwaukee Police Department, officers were called to investigate a shooting on the 100-block of E Auer Ave around 9:30 p.m. CST on May 26, 2024.

RELATED: Two Memorial Day Weekend shootings early Sunday morning

The 41-year-old man was brought to an area hospital to be evaluated for a gunshot wound, which he is expected to survive without major complications. However, the man was still arrested by Milwaukee police officers, along with a 36-year-old woman.

Officers have not revealed any key details from their investigation, so it remains unclear what led to the shooting. However, the case is pending and has been submitted to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office for further review.

RELATED: Woman killed near Cass and Wells in domestic violence shooting

Based on all available evidence and statements from the investigating officers, they will determine whether or not to submit further charges in this case.

This is the next in a string of shootings across the Milwaukee area over Memorial Day Weekend with two reported overnight Sunday and another domestic violence situation that resulted in a woman’s death.

This is a developing news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if this determination warrants it.

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE 620 WTMJ NEWS TEAM:

READ: Runway reopened after military plane has tire failure at Mitchell Airport