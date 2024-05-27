MILWAUKEE– A multitude of events for Memorial Day festivities all across southeastern Wisconsin today:
- VA Memorial Day Ceremony at Wood National Cemetery at 8am.
- Field of flags at Veterans Park, where 27,316 flags on display through May 30.
- Outdoor Mass and Patriotic Program at Calvary Cemetery at 10am.
- New Berlin Memorial Day at Highland Memorial Park Cemetery at 11am. Wauwatosa Memorial Day Observance at Hart Park at 9am.
- Mequon-Thiensville Memorial Day Observance at Mequon City Hall at 10am
- Waukesha Memorial Day Events at Riverside Ceremony at Veterans Park at 10 a.m. and Service At Cutler Park at 11 a.m.
- Merton Memorial Day Parade at Trowbridge Trail, Merton at 10am.
- Elm Grove Memorial Day Parade at 10:30 AM.