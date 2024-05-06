MOUNT HOREB – Mount Horeb Area School District leaders said it was a successful first day of classes back after last week’s shooting. Superintendent Dr. Steve Salerno told WISC TV in Madison that they had extra resources on site to help their students reacclimate.

“We had a number of counselors from the Office of School Safety as well as other guidance counselors from around the region who lent their time and talents to our kids,” Salerno said. “Our goal was to differentiate as much as possible to meet their needs.

Therapy animals were also at school Monday to assist students and staff.

Investigators at the Department of Justice continue to work to find answers as to why a 14-year-old Mount Horeb student brought a pellet rifle to school on May 1 and pointed it at officers. He was shot and killed. No other students, staff, or officers were injured.

Yard signs are now available from the Mount Horeb Area Chamber of Commerce that read #MountHorebStrong, illustrating the way the community has rallied since the shooting. Salerno said he’s grateful for all the community support, not just now, but over the years since he became superintendent.

“School communities that are willing to invest in their buildings, their infrastructure to ensure that safety measures are implemented – those go a long way in helping us be proactive in our efforts,” he said.

Salerno said when he arrived, there weren’t the same security measures that allowed them to keep their students safe last week. Those upgrades were achieved through a referendum.

Above all, he’s glad that the return to classes

“It couldn’t have gone better.”