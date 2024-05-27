MADISON, Wis. — In honor of the brave men and women who gave their lives to defend the liberties and freedom of the United States, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers ordered that the state’s flags be flown at half-staff for Memorial Day on May 27, 2024.

This Executive Order (No. 227) went into effect from sunrise through 12 p.m. CST on Monday, May 27. He also published the following video to his social media platforms and through his Office:

On Memorial Day, we honor and remember the generations of brave and selfless service members who have laid down their lives to protect and secure our freedoms, as well as the freedoms of countless others.



“Our service members exemplify great courage, selflessness, dedication, and determination, and we owe so much to the brave individuals who have given their lives in battle. They will forever be heroes,” Gov. Evers said. “As we recognize this solemn day, I join Wisconsinites and folks across the country in paying tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our nation, as well as the family members and loved ones they left behind.”

