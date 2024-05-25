MILWAUKEE – For the 12th straight year, the Heal the Hood Block Party took over several blocks in Aldermanic District Six. This year, the event blocked off Center Street between Martin Luther King Drive and 6th Street.

Event organizer Jessica Butler told WTMJ she was excited about the amount of people who turned out on a gorgeous Saturday afternoon.

“Such a huge turnout from the community and all the vendors,” Butler said. “It’s amazing, the energy – I love it, I’m happy.”

The Heal the Hood block party takes over Center Street today between MLK and 6th – with organizers saying they want to bring good vibes to neighborhoods often only known for crime. I’d say they succeeded! @620wtmj pic.twitter.com/3jKTqCyMOY — Wyatt Barmore-Pooley (@wyattbpvoice) May 25, 2024

Butler said she expects the turnout to be around the same size as last year’s block party, but said she wouldn’t know until she checked the sign-in sheet after the event wrapped up. The block party ran from noon to 6 p.m. on May 25.

The event remains focused on the 6th District, with that part of the northwest side highlighted for community events like the party.

“This is one of the areas that have higher health disparities as well as some of the highest rates of gun violence, so we wanted to make sure we’re able to protect this neighborhood,” she said.

The event featured dozens of vendors, ranging from community organizations like Running Rebels and Fathers Making Progress to food trucks, jewelry vendors, and religious groups. Running Rebels organizer Damon Shoates said he loves events like these.

“You associate certain neighborhoods with just crime and drama,” Shoates said. “It’s good for neighbors to see good things can happen in their neighborhood and that inspires more good things to happen later on.”

Shoates said he was selling T-shirts and CDs all designed by the young people he works with.

The block party has grown in size in recent years, and Butler said they’re looking at keeping that momentum going in the future.

“We are looking at more of the main thoroughfares,” she said. “We need more space.”

Butler thanked Heal the Hood’s community partners, including the Milwaukee County Department of Health and Human Services, for all their support as the event has grown.

TOP STORIES FROM THE WTMJ NEWSROOM: