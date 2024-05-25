MILWAUKEE – A woman was shot and killed Saturday near Cass Street and Wells Street. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed to WTMJ that they were called to the scene.

Milwaukee Police cruisers on Cass Street between Wells and Kilbourn as part of the death investigation. Photo by WTMJ News.

Neighbors declined to be interviewed. WTMJ has reached out to the Milwaukee Police Department for more information.

This is a developing story and will be updated with any further information.

