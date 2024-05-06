FOND DU LAC – A child’s call to 9-1-1 leads to an arrest overnight in Fond du Lac.

Assistant Chief of Police Jason Laridaen tells WTMJ The Fond du Lac County Communications Center received a 9-1-1 call early this morning where the line remained open with no voice and then disconnected. The Communications Center attempted to call the number back and it went immediately to voicemail.

While responding to the home on the 600 block of East Scott Street, the Communications Center received another 9-1-1 call, this time from an 11-year-old child stating that his father was intoxicated, started to fight and injured him. As FDLPD arrived, they were met by the child outside the residence who was dressed only in shorts and wrapped in a blanket with an observable injury. FDLPD learned that several other children were also inside the residence.

FDLPD Officers attempted contact at the apartment and at one point were met with verbal threats made by the suspect through the closed door aimed at law enforcement.

SWAT and Crisis Negotiations teams as well as Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office SWAT and Crisis Negotiations teams were activated.

The suspect at one point opened the door to the apartment, exited with one child and locked the door behind him. The 31-year-old suspect was taken into custody without incident at approximately 3:43 a.m. and breached the door to get to the remaining two children.

Three of the children were checked out at the scene by the City of Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue and had no injuries. The 11-year-old child was transported to the hospital for a serious but non-life-threatening injury.

The 31-year-old Fond du Lac male suspect was arrested on charges of Felony Physical Abuse of a Child – Intentionally Causing Bodily Harm, Felony Bail Jumping, and Misdemeanor Bail Jumping and is held at the Fond du Lac County Jail.

The investigation into this incident is at the preliminary stages and remains under active investigation.