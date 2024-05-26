MILWAUKEE — Two Memorial Day weekend shootings result in one death and one person taken to the hospital early Sunday morning.

A 19-year-old shot around 2am near Prospect Ave between Lafayette and Woodstock Place. The 19-year-old was taken to the hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

Then around 3am, a 21-year-old was shot near Farwell Ave between Albion and Brady Street. The 21-year-old was taken to a local hospital but is expected to survive.

Milwaukee Police are searching for unknown suspects in both cases as an investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips or P3 Tips.