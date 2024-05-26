UPDATE 6:35: All warnings have been canceled.

UPDATE 6:00: The National Weather Service has extended Tornado Warnings for Eastern Walworth County Western Racine County, and Southwestern Waukesha County through 6:30 p.m. CST.

Locations impacted include Waukesha, Elkhorn, Lake Geneva, Mukwonago, East Troy, Williams Bay, Vernon, Rochester, North Prairie, Browns Lake, Bohners Lake, Como, Potter Lake, Waterford North, Burlington, Waterford, Springfield, Eagle, Honey Creek, and Abells Corners.

UPDATE 5:52: The tornado warning for Walworth County has been canceled. All other warnings remain in effect

UPDATE: The National Weather Service has now issued Tornado Warnings for Northwestern Walworth County, Southwestern Waukesha County, and Jefferson County until 6:15 p.m.

The NWS also confirmed that a tornado touched down near Ft. Atkinson in Jefferson County

Shortly before 5:40, tornado producing storms were located along a line extending from near Lake Ripley to near Whitewater, moving northeast at 40 mph.

Locations affected include Watertown, Whitewater, Fort Atkinson, Jefferson, Delafield, Lake Mills, Wales, Oconomowoc, Ottawa, Johnson Creek, Dousman, North Prairie, Palmyra, Lake Ripley, Lake Koshkonong, Ixonia, Rome, Eagle, Milford, and Hebron.

MILTON, Wis. — The National Weather Service (NWS) and WTMJ Meteorologist Craig Koplien are reporting a tornado in Rock County near the City of Milton.

Areas that could be impacted include Whitewater, Fort Atkinson, Milton, Lake Koshkonong and Hebron, according to the NWS.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a tornado warning for Jefferson County starting at 5:22 p.m. CST and running through 5:45 p.m. CST. This timeframe is subject to change due to the ongoing nature of the weather incident.

If you are in an area impacted by a tornado, please move to a basement or interior room without windows on the lowest floor of your home. Anyone outdoors or in a mobile home is urged to immediately seek the nearest shelter.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information from the National Weather Service.