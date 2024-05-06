MILWAUKEE — Four new peregrine falcon chicks hatched over the weekend, and another is on the way!

We Energies peregrine falcon chicks have hatched across Southeastern Wisconsin at local power plants: two chicks at the Oak Creek Power Plant, two at Valley Power Plant in Milwaukee, and one (soon to be two) at the Port Washington Generating Station.

There are five more eggs to hatch any day now.

Port Washington Generating Station, We Energies

The public still has time to vote for names of these chicks. This year’s names are inspired by Wisconsin Olympic medalists. According to We Energies, falcon fans can vote through Thursday to make sure “their favorite names grab a spot on the podium”.

Since the program began in 1992, over 400 chicks have been born at We Energies and WPS power plants in Wisconsin and Michigan. This accounts for 20% of all peregrine falcons born in the wild in Wisconsin.