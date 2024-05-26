The Brewers were looking to sweep the Cubs and clinch a win their three city road trip, but the Red Sox had other plans, beating the Brewers 2-1 in a pitchers dual. The Red Sox took a 1-0 lead on a sac fly in the bottom of the fourth, but William Contreras tied it up with an RBI in the top of the fifth. It stated 1-1 until the bottom of the eighth when Jarren Duran hit an RBI single to give the Red Sox a 2-1 lead and that is how the game would end. Dominic Cotroneo discussed the game in Brewers Extra Innings.