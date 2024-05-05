UPDATE 5/5/24 AT 11:30 A.M. – Milwaukee Police are seeking the public’s help to locate the vehicle wanted in Sunday morning’s crash.

The wanted vehicle is a white 2013-2017 Chevrolet Traverse. It should have damage to the front passenger side including damage to the headlight assembly and fog lamp assembly.

It was last seen traveling east on W. Lincoln Ave.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or suspect should contact MPD Officer Richard Schnier at 414-935-7369.

Vehicle wanted in connection to the crash. Photo courtesy of Milwaukee Police Department

MILWAUKEE — Two people died early Sunday morning in the second fatal hit-and-run pedestrian crash in less than a week.

Milwaukee Police Department said it happened at 19th St. and West Lincoln Ave. around 2:45 a.m. when a driver traveling eastbound crashed into two pedestrians and an occupied, parked vehicle.

The victims were a 41-year-old and a 39-year-old who were walking in the street near the driver’s side of the parked vehicle. Both were fatally injured. Police did not say how many occupants were in the parked vehicle or if anyone in the car suffered injuries.

The striking vehicle fled the scene after the crash. Police did not share any details about the person or vehicle that struck the pedestrians.

Anyone with information should contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

The crash comes less than a week after a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a 4-year-old girl and injured her mother, sparking furious comments from Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson.