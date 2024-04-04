MANITOWOC – As the search for a missing three-year-old from Two Rivers nears a month-and-a-half, Elijah Vue’s caretaker made an appearance in court, while attornies questioned the responding Manitowoc County Sheriff’s detective who spoke to Jesse Vang the day Vue went missing.

Detective Michael Hermann was first on the stand, telling the court more about the punishment Vang would administer to Vue, who would only spend time at Vang’s Two Rivers residence as a disciplinary measure.

“He did indicate during the interview that the child would become tired from standing for long periods of time, yes,” said Hermann when asked by Manitowoc County district attorney Jacalyn Christie Labre whether or not Vue would get tired during his punishment sessions.

Hermann was also asked about the general care of Vue while under Vang’s supervision, including how often Vue’s diapers would be change on a given day.

“Mr. Vang advised that he changed the child’s diaper at least one time per day,” said Hermann.

“And through your course of employment in law enforcement for over 30 years, based on your experience, typically do children need to be changed as far as diapers more than once per day?” asked Labre.

“Yes,” responded Hermann.

Hermann also testified that Vang provided one toy for Vue during his stays in Two Rivers, described by Hermann as “some kind of tool box”. Defense attorney Timothy Hogan responded to this line of questioning by inferring that Hermann wasn’t privy to all the contents gathered during a search of Vang’s residence, which could have had children’s books for Vue to read.

“Since you testified you are not aware of the contents of the search, you wouldn’t be aware whether books were actually located at the residence, would you?” asked Hogan.

“Not specifically, no,” responded Hermann.

Judge Robert Dewane scheduled Vang’s arraignment for April 16th.

Vue has been missing since February 20th. Vang and Vue’s mother Katrina Baur are both charged with chronic neglect of a child, but have still not been charged with Vue’s disappearance.

Baur is scheduled to appear in court April 26th for further proceedings on her own child neglect charges.

