MILWAUKEE – A server issue is to blame for Brewers fans who struggled with the new Park & Scan system outside American Family Field on Tuesday, according to the team. The issue will prompt a change in payment procedure on Wednesday, April 3rd.

The new parking system allows fans to park and pay with their mobile device using a QR Code posted in the parking lots. During the Home Opener, many fans struggled to get through the team’s app in order to make the payment. The server is run by a third party vendor.

I’ve talked with several fans in the parking lots today about the new Park & Scan system.



So far, it’s been a mixed bag, with some fans saying they’ve been shown “error” or “expired” messages. Others say they encountered no problems, and much prefer it over the old system. pic.twitter.com/A0vhMr0gqf — Adam Roberts (@AdamRobertsMKE) April 2, 2024

“I am sympathetic to the fans’ frustration,” President of Business Operations Rick Schlesinger told WTMJ’s Vince Vitrano. “This is the last thing we wanted. We’re going to make sure the system works.”

On Wednesday, the team will allow fans to pay with a credit card upon entering the lots.

“We’re going to the revert to the old system,” Schlesinger explained. “Our goal is to have (the new system) completely fixed and solved by the weekend. Until it is fixed and solved to our satisfaction, we will revert back to the system we used last year.”