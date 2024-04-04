MILWAUKEE — It’s been over a year since Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving was killed in the line of duty. His family continues to remember his life of service and adjust to life without their loved one.

Officer Jerving’s parents Patty and Doug Jerving joined Wisconsin’s Afternoon News on Thursday. They’re continuing to raise money to send his family and other police officers to Washignton D.C. for the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial during Police Week 2024.

“I know I was numb for a long time, thinking it wasn’t true,” said Jerving’s mother, Patty. “But it’s sunk in now. We miss him, but he did what he wanted to do. It was his dream to be a police officer since he was 13.”

Officer Jerving was 37 years old when he was shot by a robbery suspect in February 2023. A year prior, MPD awarded him the Milwaukee Police Lifesaving Award for providing care to a shooting victim under dangerous conditions.

Visit https://milwaukeefallenheroesinc.com/fallen-heroes-funds/ to donate to Officer Jerving’s Fallen Heroes Fund.