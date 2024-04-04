MILWAUKEE — Each Thursday beginning on April 4, 2024, through Thursday, September 26, 2024, Vince Vitrano will take one random caller to play virtual baseball on Wisconsin’s Morning News (6 a.m. CST to 9 a.m. CST).

The caller will choose to be the home or away team. The away team will bat first and choose three highlights from a list of twenty. Those highlights will then be played on-air one at a time and Vince will keep track of how many runs are scored.

Then the home caller will do the same from a different list of three highlights. Each set includes an equal number of hits and outs. The contestant will get three (3) selections or swings. We only record the hit in the highlight, not the runs scored.

After three (3) swings, the number of runs tallied becomes your final score. Whoever has the most runs at the end of the inning wins. Each contestant may receive two (2) tickets to a previously decided upon Brewer game. If there is a tie, each player will pick three more highlights.

At the end of the baseball season, all contestants will be entered to win a grand prize from Siding Unlimited.

For complete contest rules, click here.