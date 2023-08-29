MILWAUKEE — An image has been released of suspects that were allegedly involved in a fatal drive-by shooting situation on the 1400-block of W. Bruce St in Milwaukee on Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 9:40 p.m. CST.

As confirmed by the Milwaukee Police Department, the suspect vehicle that authorities are looking for is a white Toyota Highlander SUV from sometime between 2020 and 2023. That SUV is suspected as having damage on the driver’s side door and the rear driver’s side quarter panel, police say.

During the altercation, authorities say that occupant(s) of the suspect vehicle fired an unspecified number of shots at a targeted victim before fleeing from the scene. The victim, whose identity has not been made public at this stage of the investigation, suffered fatal injuries leading to their death.

Now, authorities are turning to the public for further assistance. The image released shows four suspects who appear to be young men. Two of them on the passengers side wearing white shirts and tan caps. The driver has short, dark hair and a white t-shirt. The suspect hanging out the rear drivers side window wore a dark grey hoodie and blue shirts/pants.

Do you have information about this attack? You are urged to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at (414) 935-7360. Do you need to remain anonymous? You can submit a tip without your identity by contacting the Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or through the P3 Tips App.

This is a developing story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are revealed.

