MILWAUKEE – An 11-year-old is in the hospital and in critical condition after being hit by a car while on a bicycle Sunday on Milwaukee’s north side.

Milwaukee Police say the 11-year-old was struck while crossing the road on his bicycle while riding with friends on West Fond Du Lac Avenue near Hoyt Place. One of those friends, Khamonte Washington, told our news partners at TMJ4 News the child “went flying up in the air, and then I went over there and started crying.”

Police say the vehicle did not remain at the scene, and fled eastbound. A search for the driver is ongoing.

A status update on the child’s condition was not available this morning.