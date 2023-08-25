UPDATE: Milwauke Police Chief Jeffrey Norman confirmed that a Milwaukee Police officer was the officer injured in this case. He is 31 years old with five years of service with MPD and is being treated at a local hospital

One of the suspects had “multiple outstanding violent felony warrants,” according to Norman, which prompted the attempted arrest. Police confronted the suspects after they exited the Residence Inn and got in their vehicle before they attempted to flee.

That officer was struck by the car that the suspects were in while they were trying to flee and pinned between that car and an unmarked police truck, according to Norman. After being pinned, he shot the two suspects. No other officers fired their guns in this incident.

The two suspects who were shot, a 20-year-old man and an 18-year-old man, were also taken to the hospital and arrested. A third suspect tried to flee on foot but was also arrested.

GLENDALE – Two suspects were shot and injured and an officer was hit by a car during an incident at the Residence Inn near Port Washington and Green Tree in Glendale on Friday, August 25. A third suspect was taken into custody while trying to flee.

Our news partners at TMJ4 News are reporting that the incident happened while a Milwaukee Police Department-federal task force was operating in the area. MPD and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) are jointly leading the investigation into the incident.

The officer, whose agency remains unknown, is expected to survive their injuries.

Officers from Milwaukee and Glendale police, the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, and the US Marshal’s Service have been spotted on the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated with any new information.

