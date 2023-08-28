NEW BERLIN – Firefighters were on scene at a large house fire in New Berlin earlier this morning.

The home is located near I43 and Racine Avenue in New Berlin. There’s no information regarding the cause of the fire. There are more than a dozen firefighters on site from multiple departments.

New Berlin Assistant Fire Chief Steven Kon says the family of four (two adults & two children) and two dogs got out of the home safely but the home may be a total loss.

