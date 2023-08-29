Milwaukee Police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a suspect wanted in a homicide that occurred on Thursday, August 10, 2023.

According to MPD, the suspect is described as a tall, thin, African-American man. He was last seen wearing a black ski mask-style face covering, a tan/orange zip-up hooded sweatshirt with the word “Amos” on the back, a black shirt, black jogger sweatpants, and orange Yeezy shoes. Police said he is armed with a handgun.

The homicide occurred near 54th and Center Street around 3:30 on August 10. Police said the suspect approached the victim on foot before he fired several shots which struck the victim, a 15-year old boy. The suspect then fled in a blue Hyundai Elantra. The victim sustained fatal injuries.

Milwaukee Police are asking anyone with information on the suspect or the homicide to call them at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-8477 or use the P3 Tips App.

