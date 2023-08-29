MILWAUKEE — The Brewers 9-game winning streak has fans dreaming about free burgers from George Webb.

The restaurant chain will once again offer free burgers if the team’s winning streak reaches 12-games, George Webb confirmed on Tuesday.

“We’re all fascinated by ‘free.’ When you say ‘free’ that’s the best marketing slogan ever,” manager Craig Counsell told Wis. Morning News.

Counsell, a Whitefish Bay native, has seen the “12-in-a-row” promotion in action. The team reached the streak in 1987 and 2018.

“I remember George Webb (but) I don’t remember eating the free burgers,” he admitted.

Counsell’s future with the club remains a mystery, with his contract running out at the end of the season. A decision won’t be made until the year is over, the manager reiterated.

“We’ll get to the end of the season and not muddle up everything while games are taking place,” he said. “I think that’s the best way to handle it.”

When asked if he would share what factors he will consider in his decision-making, Counsell responded: “I would love to share (factors) with you guys at the end of the season.”

