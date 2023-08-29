WEST MILWAUKEE – Police are on scene at the Target on Miller Park Way in West Milwaukee where a reported burglary took place this morning.

Police tape can be seen across the front of the store along with several squad cars. To the right of the entrance a smashed window served as the entry point.

WTMJ’s Wyatt Barmore-Pooley was at the scene, and reports police have confirmed a burglary took place. Customers and Target employees have been moved outside the store, and the facility will remain closed while police continue investigating the incident.

This is a developing story; we’ll provide more details as they become available.