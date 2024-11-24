Sidney McCain, Music Director of WMSE, has worked with some of the biggest names on the music industry. Today on WTMJ Conversations, she joins Libby Collins to discuss growing up as the rebellious child of two parents involved in politics, her time as an intern with MTV, and her work with countless record labels. Tune in to hear Sid talk about her favorite and least favorite artists to work with, find out how she ended up in Milwaukee, and hear her share a few memories of her famous father. It’s all ahead on this rocking episode of WTMJ Conversations!

A partial transcript is provided below, courtesy of eCourt Reporters.

LIBBY COLLINS: You loved living in New York.

SIDNEY MCCAIN: I love New York.

LIBBY COLLINS: But how did you end up in Milwaukee?

SIDNEY MCCAIN: Well, I could have stayed in New York, but I just was done, so I came to Milwaukee looking for something different to do. And I didn’t know if it was going to be music. I actually worked for my friend Bobby Flowers, he’s a florist and I was opening up flowers with him, and it was lovely.

And then I met Tom Crawford, he’s the station manager of WMSE, and Tom Crawford is like this larger-than-life character. Everybody who knows Tom Crawford has a story about him, and we talked, and he was like, “I know about you.”

LIBBY COLLINS: What’s your favorite memory of your dad?

SIDNEY MCCAIN: Probably being up at the cabin. He would wear his holey-est jeans and his rattiest Navy hat and some god-awful sweatshirt, and we’d go on our thousandth tour of the grounds, which weren’t — it was not a palatial matter by any means, it was a cabin. And it was, “Dad, we’ve been on this tour a thousand times,” but he was so proud of it and he loved it so much and he loved Arizona so much it just — that is part of his soul.