SAUKVILLE, Wis. — The Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) Ozaukee Campus needs extensive repairs after a car slammed into the bulding early Sunday morning.

According to Saukville Police Department, the crash happened around 6:34 a.m. on 11/24/24 when a vehicle was speeding westbound on State Highway 33. It left the roadway near Dekora Woods Boulevard and struck a portion of the WHS building just west of the front entrance.

The driver was a 48-year-old man from Michigan. He was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Wisconsin Humane Society said in a press release no staff or animals were harmed. The crash most significantly impacted the animal arrivals area — a front desk for intaking stray animals, lost animal redemptions and surrender appointments.

“Staff were onsite within minutes of notification, an emergency crew is securing the building, and a building inspector is onsite to ensure the building is safe to use,” said Wisconsin Humane Society Director of Communications Angela Speed in the press release.

On Sunday, WHS said they’re working to reroute those services from the main entrance. They hope to get the building repaired as soon as possible.

Saukville Police are still investigating what led up to the crash.

WHS is accepting donations as they coordinate repairs and mainting services.