Ivan Bannier, a sixteen-year-old from Franklin, Wisconsin, is part of a very exclusive club. He is one of about 500 people to earn every scouting merit badge! On this edition of WTMJ Conversations, he talks with WTMJ’s Libby Collins about his favorite badges, the highs and lows of his quest, the badges that almost made him give up, and what he could possibly do now. Be prepared for this exciting edition of WTMJ Conversations! Listen in the player above.

LIBBY COLLINS: You mentioned about your aviation badge, and that was the final badge that you achieved.

IVAN BANNIER: Yes.

LIBBY COLLINS: Not most 16-year-olds are going to become proficient in flying. How did this interest come about for you, and what did you do to get that badge?

IVAN BANNIER: My dad is an airline pilot. He knows — he took me up in a Cessna during that final badge. It was really a great experience to end off this whole goal on. We went up in the sky around Burlington, flew around, he taught me basics of flying a plane. It was a really great time.

LIBBY COLLINS: Did you actually fly it? Did he let you —

IVAN BANNIER: Yes.

LIBBY COLLINS: — take your hand on the wheel?

What was that experience like for you?

IVAN BANNIER: It’s like any other badge that really I wouldn’t have done otherwise. Scuba diving, water sports, aviation, all these, like, invigorating things that I never would have done.