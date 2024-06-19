SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a severe thunderstorm warning through 4:00 p.m. CST for both Sheboygan and Fond du Lac Counties. Hazards include winds up to an estimated 60 MPH and the potential for penny-sized hail.

The following localities are considered to be impacted by this warning: Plymouth, Elkhart Lake, Greenbush, Cascade, Adell, Waldo, St. Cloud, Glenbeulah, Beechwood, Johnsonville, Dundee, Batavia, Town of Forest, and Hingham.

Looking to take precautions? Weather authorities say you could “move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.”

This is a developing news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are revealed.